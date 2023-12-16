'Not little anymore...' Amitabh Bachchan writes about Aaradhya's performance in his latest blog

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Amitabh Bachchan writes about Aaradhya's performance in his latest blog

The Annual Day function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School was much talked about on Friday evening. Many Bollywood stars participated in this event to support their children. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan made it to the function. Other big attendees' list includes names like Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, debutant Suhana Khan and Agastya.

During this time, the darling of the Bachchan family, Aaradhya Bachchan won everyone's hearts with her excellent performance. Everyone is praising Aaradhya's acting on social media. In such a situation, Aaradhya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan is also very happy to see his granddaughter's talent and his chest is filled with pride. Recently, Big B has written some lines in his new blog in praise of Aaradhya.

"I will meet you all soon. I am busy in the annual function of Aaradhya's school. It is a moment of happiness and pride for everyone. Aaradhya was absolutely natural on stage.. the little one... Well not little anymore, so later," wrote Big B in his blog. After seeing this post, it is not wrong to say that Big's chest swelled with pride after seeing Aaradhya's acting. Many social media users have even said that Aaradhya can become a great actress.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter performed a play at her annual function. In the viral video she was seen in a stylish black dress. Aaradhya's look seems completely changed in the videos.

On Amitabh Bachchan's work front

For the moment, the veteran actor is busy with his Sony reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15. However in the coming year, Amitabh Bachchan is bringing more than one movie for his fans. He will be seen in Nag Ashwin's next with actors Prabhas and actress Deepika Padukone. The film is titles as 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Apart from this, he will be seen in 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', 'Section 84'.

