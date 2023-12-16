Stayin' Alive or BTS' Dynamite? Netizens find similarities in Fighter's new song Sher Khul Gaye

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone in Fighter

The makers have finally dropped the song Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The song is very catchy and groovy, which is perfect for every party. The video of the song also showcased incredible dance moves which is in the backdrop of a party. As soon as the song was unveiled, netizens couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with reactions. The song Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's chemistry was off the charts, but interestingly, netizens noticed the song has so many similarities with two songs including Stayin' Alive and BTS' Dynamite. A video is now going viral on social media comparing the songs.

For the unversed, Stayin' Alive is a song written by the Bee Gees from the Saturday Night Fever motion picture soundtrack. The song was released in 1977 as the second single from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack. The band co-produced the song with Alby Galuten and Karl Richardson. It is one of the Bee Gee's signature songs.

BTS' song Dynamite is a song by a South Korean boy band. it is the band's first song fully recorded in English. The song was written by David Stewart and Jesica Agombar and produced by Stewart. It was described as an upbeat disco-pop song with elements of funk, soul and bubblegum pop and takes influence from 1970s music.

Fighter is an upcoming action film directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Viacom 18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Apart from Hrithik Roshan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Fighter serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise. Fighter is set to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.

