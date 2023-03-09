Nick Jonas collaborates with KING for Afterlife, a version of 'Mann Meri Jaan' | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KING KING and Nick Jonas

Arpan Kumar Chandel, the rapper who's known all over by his stage name King, has announced that the reboot of his superhit number, 'Maan Meri Jaan', with American singer-songwriter and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas will drop on Friday (March 10). It will be titled 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'. King took to Instagram to announce the collaboration with Nick Jonas. "'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)' is out this Friday," King wrote. Nick replied on the post: "Let's go."

Sharing their excitement in the comments section, people called it "collab of the year". One wrote, "King setting standard higher than previous year. Haq se King's Clan." Another added, "Don't stop Don't stop wanna see you on the top" for King.

KING has been winning the hearts of the audience ever since his first release ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’. However, it was last year that he gripped the audience and fans with his song 'Mann Meri Jaan.'

Since 'Maan Meri Jaan', a romantic number, was released last year as part of King's eight-song album, 'Champagne Talks', the Internet sensation has amassed 278 million views (and counting!) on YouTube. Last month, King had joined award-winning popular Tanzanian artiste Rayvanny for the African version of the track. Sharing the news on Instagram, King had appropriately commented: "Music and Love have the same language and it's called 'Maan Meri Jaan'!"

Earlier, on reaching 250 views on YouTube, King shared a special post and wrote, "I know what's calling me. 2 Albums in 200 million club of an Indian artist on Spotify in just 2 years. The scene may not know or won’t tell you but The Insiders & Artists know what I’m talking about right here."

KING made his Bollywood debut with his song Sahi Galat which was featured in Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. He will now be performing at Wireless 2023 and represent India alongside his fellow artists such as Divine and Raja Kumari along with international icons like Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Wegz, Black Sherif, and Ali Gatie.

