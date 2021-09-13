Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya share first photos of son Aryaveer revealing his face

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETI MOHAN Neeti Mohan, Nihar Pandya

Playback singer Neeti Mohan and her husband, actor Nihaar Pandya, were blessed with a baby boy earlier this year in June. Now, months later, the couple introduced him to their fans and everyone on social media by sharing pictures of him. This is the first time that the couple has revealed their son's face. "Aryaveer !! He makes it all even more worth it. Aryaveer and @neetimohan18 make it easier for me to be the best father that I can be. Thank you All for the Love and wishes you'll send in," Nihar captioned the photos.

Neeti, on the other hand, wrote, "Meet our jigar ka tukda Aryaveer. Since the time he has come in our lives every day feels magical. Be it morning or night, what Aryaveer is doing is the breaking news in both our families. Too much of excitement and love pouring from everywhere. Feel blessed indeed! We hope to be the best parents we can be to our Boy. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings."

A number of celebs rushed to the comment section to wish the couple. While singer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "What. Are. Those. Cheeks? @neetimohan18, this is madness!" Actress Gauahar Khan commented on the post writing, "Ma sha Allah ! He’s amazing ! May god bless your beautiful family!"

Mouni Roy, Armaan Malik, Allu Shirish and Shruti Pathak were among others who posted adorable wishes for the newborn.

On February 15, 2021, Neeti had shared her pregnancy announcement with her Instagram family. Mohan, best known for songs like Ishq Wala Love from Student of the Year and Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, shared the exciting news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

"1+1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," the 41-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.