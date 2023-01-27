Nandamuri Balakrishna REACTS to comments on Nageswara Rao after Naga Chaitanya & Akhil slam him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nandamuri Balakrishna; Naga Chaitanya & Akhil

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Akkineni controversy over the word ‘Thokkineni’ has caught big attention. The Veera Simha Reddy actor's comments in connection with legendary names like Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao has gathered steam. Amid the outrage and demands by the fans for a formal apology, the actor has reacted to the incident by clarifying that his words were taken out of context.

Tollywood star Balakrishna, better known as NBK, denied making derogatory comments about the late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Stating that he has a lot of respect for Nageswara, the actor-politician said he did not use any words intentionally while referring to the late actor. Balakrishna expressed that Akkineni Nageswara Rao has always been fond of him and has a huge respect for him. He said, "Babai (ANR) loved me more than his own kids. He was always more affectionate towards me and I have huge respect towards him and my words have been taken out of context."

Nandamuri Balakrishna's comment

At the success meet of his latest release "Veera Simha Reddy", Balakrishna's comment about Nageswara Rao had triggered a row. Talking about his father, the late former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and creator of the Telugu Desam Party, N.T. Rama Rao, Balakrishna had said rather dismissively: "My father had some contemporaries, Ranga Rao (S. V. Ranga Rao), Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others." Many social media users did not like the use of the word ‘Thokkineni’ while he was referring to Akkineni Nageswara.

Naga Chaitanya & Akhil slam Nandamuri

Following this, Nageswara Rao's grandsons -- Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and his brother Akhil Akkineni issued statements. Chaitanya penned, “Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao garu, Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu and S.V Ranga Rao garu’s creative contributions have been the pride and pillars of Telugu Cinema. Disrespecting them is degrading ourselves." Akhil Akkineni, too, had taken to his social media handle to share the same sentiments.

The legendary actor SV Ranga Rao's grandsons also issued a clarification note and request everyone not to mock the words of Balakrishna about SVR and create unnecessary discussions over the same.

