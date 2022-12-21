Nagarjuna issued notice over alleged illegal construction work in Goa, know details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAGARJUNA.AKKINENIFB Nagarjuna has been issued a notice over illegal construction work in Goa

A panchayat in Goa on Wednesday issued a "stop work" notice to Telugu actor Nagarjuna over the alleged illegal construction and excavation work at Mandrem village in North Goa. Mandrem Panchayat sarpanch Amit Sawant has issued the notice under the Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994. As per the notice, the respondent has been involved in illegal activity in the village jurisdiction.

“Whereas it is noticed by this Panchayat that you are doing alleged illegal construction and excavation, in property bearing survey no.

211/2 B at Ashvewada, Mandrem, village without obtaining prior permission from the competent authorities and this Panchayat,” the notice reads.

The Panchayat warned of necessary action under the Goa Panchayat Raj Act 1994 if the work is not stopped immediately.

On the movies front, Nagarjuna was seen in three films this year. He also did his maiden Hindi movie as he featured in a small role in Ayan Mukerji's action-adventure movie Brahmastra, which was fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. His two Telugu releases were Bangarraju and The Ghost. Both received a mixed response at the box office but did well when they arrived on OTT. The Ghost particularly trended well on Netflix India upon its digital premiere.

He is currently hosting, Bigg Boss Non-Stop, the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu o the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar.

