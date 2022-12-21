Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif fly in economy class, netizens call VicKat 'down to earth'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GORGEOUS_KATRINA Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif travelled in economy class

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved celebrity couples in Bollywood. They took fans by surprise when a video of 'VicKat' travelling in the economy class of an airplane went viral. Social media users have been commenting on the video and calling the star couple 'humble' and 'down to earth' for choosing to travel in economy class. It is rare for celebrities of their stature to travel in economy class and when it did happen, people could not believe their eyes.

'VicKat' fly economy class

In a viral clip, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen in the midst of other passengers as they flew economy class. Reportedly, they jetted off to London to spend Christmas and New Year's with Katrina's family. The video of Vicky and Katrina traveling in the economy class of the flight like other passengers has caught the attention of the netizens who are showering the lovebirds with praise. The viral video was shared online by the fan clubs with the caption, "Imagine boarding the same flight with @katrinakaif why don't this ever happen with me (sic)."

Read: Sara Ali Khan gives mermaid vibes in red bikini as she takes a dip in pool during vacation | WATCH

Netizens react to viral video of 'VicKat'

On social media, video of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif travelling in economy class has been trending. It has been circulated widely. Reacting to the clip, one social media user said, "Flying Economy? Wow #katrinakaif you so down to earth (sic)." Another netizen commented, "They’re flying economy? Wow (sic)." The couple looked almost unrecognisable as they covered their face with breathing masks. A fan captured them on camera when Katrina revealed her face for a moment.

Read: Ram Setu on OTT: When & where to watch Akshay Kumar's film online, here's how to download new movie

On the movies front, Katrina was seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot recently and Vicky's Govinda Naam Mera has been streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Katrina will be seen in Merry Christmas and Tiger 3 next year while Vicky has been busy with the shoot of Sam Bahadur, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

Latest Entertainment News