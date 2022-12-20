Kannada actor Darshan hit with slipper during Kranti promotions, Shiva Rajkumar condemns attack

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DARSHAN Darshan and Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada movie actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was hit with a slipper while promoting his upcoming film Kranti in Karnataka's Hosapete. Hundreds of Puneeth Rajkumar's fans had gathered to launch a song from the film at the event, which took place on Sunday evening. Among the crowd, an unidentified person threw a slipper at him. A video of this incident, which went viral, shows the actor standing on a stage when all of a sudden a slipper hits his shoulder. Police personnel immediately surrounded Darshan after the attack.

When actress Rachita Ram was delivering her speech, a miscreant hurled a slipper at Darshan. To calm the fans down in the gathering, the actor said, "It is not your mistake brother. No problem." Darshan said, "It's an unexpected incident." Darshan is visiting different places for his upcoming movie 'Kranti'. Even after the attack, Darshan attended all the remaining events as planned. Police are investigating the incident to find the culprits.

Kannada actor reportedly landed in trouble after he made insensitive remarks on Lady Luck. In a recent interview for an entertainment portal, he said, "Goddess of Luck doesn't knock on the door always. When she knocks, grab her, drag her into your bedroom and strip her naked. If you give her clothes, she will go out." Following this, many called out his nasty behaviour on Twitter and demanded an apology.

Soon, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar released a video message and condemned the act. Also, he urged people to refrain from such activities. Take a look:

The event took place during the premiere of a song from 'Kranti,' which is scheduled to open on January 26. Darshan garlanded the statue of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar for the song's launch.

