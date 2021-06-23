Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MIRARAJPUT Mira's 'dream team' include Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter | See pic

Mira Rajput Kapoor on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her dream team featuring none other than her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In the Instagram images, three of them are seen sporting workout clothes. This comes a few days after she treated her fans with a video of her performing yoga asanas on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021. Captioning the post she shared on the photo-sharing application, Mira wrote, "Dream team."

The trio's picture has won several hearts. "So cool. It would be fun watching you guys working out together," a user commented. "Posers. I wish to be a part of your dream team as well," another one wrote.

Have a look at the picture here:

Captioning her Yoga Day post, Mira wrote, " "You don't need to be a Yogi to do Yoga. Bring your mat and some motivation and let's get flowing."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015. They share two children, four-year-old daughter Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor says he is "nervous" about venturing into digital medium. The star of movies such as "Jab We Met", "Kaminey", "Haider" and "Kabir Singh", is headlining an untitled series, created and written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of "The Family Man" fame for streamer Amazon Prime Video.

During an Instagram Live session on Monday evening, Kapoor said his success in the movies doesn't guarantee acceptance on OTT platforms.

"I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform," Kapoor said.

The 40-year-old actor was interacting with his fans to celebrate two years of his 2019 blockbuster "Kabir Singh". The long form formats are more difficult to pull off because actors have to ensure that the audiences continue to remain interested in their characters, Kapoor said.

"You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don't think I'm experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform," he added.

-With PTI inputs