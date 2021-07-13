Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MEEZAAN JAFFREY Meezaan Jaffrey: Had to loosen up as an actor for 'Hungama 2'

From essaying an intense part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali produced "Malaal" to showcasing his comedic side in Priyadarshan-directed "Hungama 2", it has been a complete change of experience for actor Meezaan Jaffrey. The 26-year-old actor, who was launched by Bhansali in his home production, said his debut film required him to go through intense preparation but Priyadarshan did not want him to work on his role too much. "I was taken aback but I was happy as I had no homework to do. When I started the film, I realised how difficult it is (to do comedy). You have to let go of yourself and that comes from experience.

"For Paresh Rawal ji and all, it was a cakewalk because they have done seven to eight films with Priyan sir, but it was a different world for me. I slowlyadjusted to this way of working, I had to free myself and loosen up as an actor and follow what Priyan sir said,” Jaffrey told PTI in an interview.

The actor said that a friend of his father, actor Javed Jaffrey, asked him to meet producer Ratan Jain for a film and next day he was on board after his meeting.

"Back then I only knew that it was a film by Priyan sir. Then I was given the narration and met Priyan sir, who liked my work. I asked him if I should do some preparation for the character and he said, '(just) listen to me',” he added.

The movie is a situational comedy, said Jaffrey, adding, he relied completely on the script and followed the vision of his director. "In Priyan sir’s film, everyone is playing their parts, the comedy falls flat if you step out of character or the scene. For my character, Priyan sir told me he is an extremely restless guy so I cannot be standing still in any frame. He also told me I should not try to do comedy.

"Basically, the light hearted moments are not created by the actors, it is created by the situation and dialogues, which comes from the script.”

Talking about the impeccable comic timing of his father Javed Jaffrey and grandfather the legendary Jagdeep, the actor said the only thing he has learned from them is to come up with his own style.

“My grandfather had his own distinct style, which made him stand out. It is important to have your own identity and style. When my father came in (the industry) he played characters in his own way and never introduced the elements from my grandfather.

"I have never tried to ape or replicate whatever they did. Also, when I am on set, I forget everything and everyone and I play the character that I would like to play. That brings out my kind of performance. And then over the years, I am sure you will realize that it is a Meezaan kind of performance.”

“Hungama 2” was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year but in May the makers said the film would be released directly on an OTT platform as cinema houses remain shut due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jaffrey said releasing “Hungama 2” on the digital platform seemed like a seamless choice as the world is still reeling under COVID-19 scare. “In today’s time, we don’t know what the future of this business is and where the industry is headed in terms of COVID-19 coming in and OTT platforms being introduced. Everyone is adapting to the situation. I would have loved the film to have been released in theatres.

"But the situation is such and we did wait for a year and it is high time we release the film as times are very sad. At least people can watch it in the safety of their home.”

“Hungama 2” will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 23.