Malayalam actor Vinod Thomas dies at 45, found dead inside his car in Kottayam

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Vinod Thomas

Shocking news has come to the fore from the entertainment world. Famous Malayalam film actor Vinod Thomas has passed away at the age of 45. The actor's body was found near Pampady in Kottayam. Shockingly the body was found inside a car parked outside a hotel. Police have recovered the body of the actor. Besides, the body has also been sent for post-mortem. There was a stir in the cinema world when the news of Vinod Thomas' death came to light. The hotel management found a person sitting inside the car for a long time in the parking lot of their hotel. The hotel management informed the police about this.

Police recovered the body

The police team immediately came into action as soon as the information was received. The police reached the hotel parking lot and took the actor out of the car. After this, the police took Vinod Thomas to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The reason behind the actor's death has not been revealed yet. The police are investigating the case. However, they told about the entire incident in a statement given to the news agency. 'We found the actor inside the car and then took him to a nearby hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead,' Police said. Along with this, the police also said that the body of Vinod Thomas had been sent for post-mortem.

Also Read: Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 57 due to heart attack

For the unversed, Vinod Thomas has given many great films to the Malayalam film industry. Thomas is known for his roles in films like 'Ayyappanum Koshyum', 'Natholi Oru Cheriya Meenalla', 'Oru Murai Vanth Pathaya', 'Happy Wedding' and 'June'. He was last seen in the comedy-drama movie Bhagavan Dasante Ramarajyam. He also had the film 'E Valayam' by Revathy S. Varma in his kitty.

Latest Entertainment News