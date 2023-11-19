Doom director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 57 due to heart attack

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 57

Sanjay Gadhvi, director of superhit films like 'Dhoom' and 'Dhoom 2', passed away on Sunday. He was 57 years old. At around 8.45 am on Sunday morning, while drinking tea at home, he suddenly fell on the ground and died of a heart attack. Sanjay Gadhvi lived in the same building Green Acres in the Andheri area, where Sridevi used to live. Although Boney Kapoor has not been living in that building for the last year, but he confirmed to ABP News quoting neighbors that Sanjay Gadhvi has died this morning.

After becoming unconscious at home, Sanjay Gadhvi was immediately taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, where he was declared dead. At present Sanjay Gadhvi's body is in the hospital.

Sanjay Gadhvi became famous from this film

On Sanjay's work front, he made his directorial debut in 2000 with the film 'Tere Liye'. The film did not come to the notice of the audience. Earlier the name of this film was 'Tu Hi Bata', in which Arjun Rampal and Raveena Tandon were in the lead roles. However, the film was stalled due to low budget. Sanjay got fame for the first time in 2004. He directed the action thriller film Dhoom. Stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, John Abraham, Esha Deol, and Rimi Sen were seen in the film. The movie was a super hit. Sanjay has also directed Dhoom 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra. Apart from these films, Sanjay has also directed 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', and Imran Khan's starrer film 'Kidnap'. Apart from this, in 2012 he directed 'Ajab Ghajab Love'. He has also directed the film 'Operation Parindey'. This film was released in 2020.

