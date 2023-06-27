Lust Stories 2 premiere: From Vijay Varma-Tamannaah Bhatia’s entrance to Mrunal Thakur’s Barbie look

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lust Stories 2 premiere

The hottest couple in BTown Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived in style for the screening of their much-awaited anthology Lust Stories 2. While the duo has seemingly confirmed their relationship during press meets, today, they made their debut as a couple officially for the public. The photos have instantly gone viral. While Tamannaah smiled, Vijay blushed as they stood next to each other.

In the photos, Tamannaah looked all things glam in a white shirt which she named with a black skirt. Vijay on the other hand complemented in an all-black ensemble consisting of a shirt and trousers. He styled his attire with an overcoat that featured illustrated mosaic patterns. The duo found the right balance between elegance and charm and donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMVijay Varma cannot take his eyes off his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMTamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma complement each other in shades of black and white

Vijay and Tamannaah are working together for the first time in Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah has predominantly worked in Tamil and Telugu industries and is slowly carving a niche for herself in Bollywood. Meanwhile, Vijay has proved his mettle with his performances in films such as Gully Boy and Darlings.

Mrunal graced the red carpet of her latest work, Lust Stories 2 premiere which is happening in Mumbai in the most scintillating gown.

The Barbie-core trend has taken the Internet by storm with some of the most popular actresses and fashion enthusiasts from around the world embracing it with utmost love and adoration. It is definitely a treat to see Mrunal hop on the trend too and do complete justice to it. Mrunal’s baby pink gown almost looks as if it was made for her and is meant for nobody else, she carried it oh-so-well.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMMrunal Thakur looks gorgeous in Barbie look.

Styled by the supremely talented, Sheefa J Gilani, Mrunal paired shimmery footwear with this rather subtle look and well who does not love a little sparkle and shine? The footwear also looked very comfortable which is always a plus point.

