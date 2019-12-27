Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other TV celebs express grief

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi commits suicide

Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, has committed suicide last night. His body was found hanging in his residence. The actor was very active on social media and was posting pictures of his 2-year-old son on Instagram till a few hours before he passed away. The news of his death has deeply saddened his friends and actors from the TV industry. Karanvir Bohra, Gauahar Khan, Chhavi Mittal, Karan Patel and other TV celebs took to their social media to express grief as well as shock on the actor’s death.

Beyhadh actor Rajesh Khatter wrote, “I am stunned, shocked beyond words. Just met him night before. This could not be happening.” Chhavi Mittal also shared a photo with Kushal and wrote, “I hope you are in a better place my dear friend. I have no words to express what I feel today. Just that you will forever be missed by me and all of us whose lives you touched. I wish you peace.” Actors like Karan Patel, Ravi Dubey, Shweta Tiwari and other also expressed shock on the news. Check out their reactions here-

I just cannot come to the terms that Kushal is no more. Always ready to face challenges of all kinds and such an adorable father. He was a friend but more like a younger brother to me. RIP #KushalPunjabi pic.twitter.com/GZxdgp5t3A — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 27, 2019

In utter state of shock to learn about #kushalpunjabi's death. He was one of the most genuine persons I'd ever met and interacted with. His image of smiling at me in the gym is still so fresh. #gonetosoon #RestInPeace #willmissyou — Gayatri Nirmal (@gayu_says) December 27, 2019

Kushal’s close friend and actor Chetan told Spotboye, "We will get Kushal's body by afternoon and his last rites will take place post 1 pm today." Karanvir Bohra also expressed sadness on the death of the actor and penned down a heartfelt note saying, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place,but this is unfathomable.

You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know.

I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast pic.twitter.com/qv31QMH8C8 — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) December 26, 2019

