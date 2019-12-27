Friday, December 27, 2019
     
Kushal Punjabi commits suicide; Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bijlani and other TV celebs express grief

Karanvir Bohra, Gauahar Khan, Chhavi Mittal, Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani and other TV celebs took to their social media to express grief as well as shock on the Kushal Punjabi's sudden death.

New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2019 11:06 IST
Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, has committed suicide last night. His body was found hanging in his residence. The actor was very active on social media and was posting pictures of his 2-year-old son on Instagram till a few hours before he passed away. The news of his death has deeply saddened his friends and actors from the TV industry. Karanvir Bohra, Gauahar Khan, Chhavi Mittal, Karan Patel and other TV celebs took to their social media to express grief as well as shock on the actor’s death.

Beyhadh actor Rajesh Khatter wrote, “I am stunned, shocked beyond words. Just met him night before. This could not be happening.” Chhavi Mittal also shared a photo with Kushal and wrote, “I hope you are in a better place my dear friend. I have no words to express what I feel today. Just that you will forever be missed by me and all of us whose lives you touched. I wish you peace.” Actors like Karan Patel, Ravi Dubey, Shweta Tiwari and other also expressed shock on the news. Check out their reactions here-

Kushal’s close friend and actor Chetan told Spotboye, "We will get Kushal's body by afternoon and his last rites will take place post 1 pm today." Karanvir Bohra also expressed sadness on the death of the actor and penned down a heartfelt note saying, "Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was such ingenuity. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani You will always be rememberd sad a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya."

 

