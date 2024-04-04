'Kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga...', Jackie Shroff turns Bhidu Shakespeare, shares hilarious quotes

Follow us on Image Source : X Jackie Shroff turns Bhidu Shakespeare

Bollywood veteran actor Jackie Shroff tagged himself as "Bhidu Shakespeare" and shared some words of wisdom, which he calls "tippani" for summer vacations. For the unversed, Bhidu is a term used colloquially in Mumbai to address a friend or a person.

Jackie took to X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote: “Summer vacation aa raha hai bhai log. Uske bare mein kuch TIPPANI dena chahunga. Ek Chhat pe Chidiya ke liye paani aur apne bachon ke liye kuch...... batata hoon #BhiduShakespeare (Summer vacations are coming brothers. So, there are some things I would like to share. On the rooftop keep some water for the birds and something for your kids… I will tell you #BhiduShakespeare).”

The actor shared a post with a picture of himself, accompanied by the message: “Abey cricket match ki innings chhod… apne life ki innings ko sambhal (Forget about the innings in the cricket match, manage your life innings - Bhidu Shakespeare).”

On the film front, Jackie will be seen in 'Baby John' starring Varun Dhawan.

About the film

Varun Dhawan is going to be seen in a powerful action avatar in Baby John after a long time. His style in the first-look video is dangerous and ferocious. Earlier the title of this film was not confirmed and it was being promoted as VD18. Varun also got injured in his legs while shooting recently. After the bumper success of Jawan, there was a lot of discussion about this film by Atlee and Varun Dhawan.

While Atlee is presenting Baby John, its director A. Kaliswaran. Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande are also presenting this film. The film is made under the banner of Jio Studios, Atlee's A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios.​ Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. This film will be released in theaters on May 31.

