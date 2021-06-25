Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS KRK removes Salman Khan's videos from his channel: ‘I will continue fighting case against you in court'

A sudden U-turn! Actor turned film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK on Friday announced that he removed all videos pertaining to Bollywood actor Salman Khan from his YouTube channel. In a new tweet, KRK said that he voluntarily took down all videos about the superstar from his channel, as he does not want to ‘hurt’ him. He also informed that he will continue to fight the case against Salman in court. This comes after a Mumbai court on Wednesday temporarily restrained KRK from uploading any defamatory post or video on social media against the Radhe actor.

Taking to Twitter, KRK wrote, "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan I have voluntarily removed all my videos about you coz I don’t want to hurt you or anybody else. I will continue fighting case against you in the court. I will only review your future films if I will get permission from the court. All the best for future.”

In a follow-up tweet, he added "Your team can notify me if I have left any video on my channel which offends you, so that I can delete that video also."

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

Earlier after a Mumbai court granted interim relief to Salman, KRK said that he would challenge the order in the higher courts. "I believe that review of the film is my personal opinion and court should not stop me from expressing my personal opinion. Therefore I will go to high court and even Supreme Court to protect my rights. I am a film critic and it’s my job, so I will continue reviewing films," he wrote.

