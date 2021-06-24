Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rakhi Sawant supports Salman Khan, calls KRK 'ek number ka jhoota'

Actress and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant has opened up on Kamaal R Khan and Salman Khan's legal battle. She took Salman's side and slammed actor and self-proclaimed critic KRK. Rakhi has said that she is grateful to Salman for the way he funded her mother's cancer operation. She called KRK a liar and someone who rodomontade about his hi-fi lifestyle.

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK following the release of his new film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai". While KRK has claimed the suit was an outcome to his review of the film, Salman's legal team has declared the defamation case pertains to personal attacks, particularly comments KRK made about the star's NGO, Being Human.

According to Salman's legal team, the suit against KRK was filed because the latter "has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand 'Being Human' are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits."

Now, Rakhi has spoken about the controversy to ETimes. During her 'Bigg Boss 14' stint, Rakhi was highly praised by Salman for constantly entertaining the audience with funny content. She said, "Mujhe bahut acha lagta hai. Aur bilkul mujhe help ho rahi hai, achi cheezein offer ho rahi hai. Salman ji toh legend hai humare Bollywood ke, blockbuster star hai. Unke muh se ek acha shabd mere liye nikalna, bahut badi baat hai mere liye. Unhone mujhe meri mother ke operation me bahut madad kiya, career me support kiya…dhanyawaad karti hu main. (I really like it. It’s helping my career, I am getting good offers. Salman sir is a legend of the Bollywood industry. He helped me with my mother’s operation, and is even supporting me to shape up my career. I didn't have any money. I am thankful to him.)” She also agreed that Salman is like a ‘Godfather’ in her life.

Rakhi also called KRK a liar. "Ye KRK ek number ka jhoota hai (This KRK is a liar). 'My pants come from America, milk comes from Switzerland.' Lokhandwala se Rs750 mein khareed ke laata hai. Wahi pant pehenta hai aur jhoot bolta hai (He gets those pants from Lokhandwala in ₹750 and lies about it)," Rakhi said.

In a recent update, Mumbai court on Wednesday restrained Kamaal Khan, his agents from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos, posting, re-posting, tweeting, re-tweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, uploading, printing, publishing, re-publishing any further or other defamatory/slanderous content, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to the Salman Khan, his business, present or future projects, including 'Radhe.'

