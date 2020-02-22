Kriti Kharbanda gets angry with airlines for losing her luggage, Air India replies

Kriti Kharbanda gets angry with airlines for losing her luggage

Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda is very active on social media. Not just she keeps her fans entertained with her latest films and photos, she also keeps her point of view out in the open about everything. The actress recently witnessed an issue when she travelled through an airline. Kriti on Thursday took to Twitter to express her anger with Air India for losing her luggage. She also stated that the staff misbehaved with her and talked very rudely.

Kriti Kharbanda tweeted to Air India after losing luggage and said, “Dear @airindiain , thank u for losing my luggage, yet again. And maybe u need to teach your staff a thing or two about basic manners.” Soon after her tweet, Air India apologized to the actress for the problem and said, “Kindly accept our sincere apologies ma'am. Please DM your file reference no. and baggage tag no. along with flight details for us to check with our baggage team.”

Kindly accept our sincere apologies ma'am. Please DM your file reference no. and baggage tag no. along with flight details for us to check with our baggage team. — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2020

Kriti took the conversation further and accepted the apology but also claimed that she still hasn’t received her luggage. She tweeted, “I would love to accept your apologies, but unfortunately there’s still no sign of my luggage. Also, your teams at the Mumbai or Goa airport, haven’t had the decency to even get back to me and share the whereabouts of my luggage.”

I would love to accept your apologies, but unfortunately there’s still no sign of my luggage. Also, your teams at the Mumbai or Goa airport, haven’t had the decency to even get back to me and share the whereabouts of my luggage. — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) February 21, 2020

Responding to her, the airlines wrote, “Ms Kharbanda the baggage is reaching GOA Airport from Mumbai by 2330 today. Kindly help us with your contact details for us to deliver your bag.”

Ms Kharbanda the baggage is reaching GOA Airport from Mumbai by 2330 today. Kindly help us with your contact details for us to deliver your bag. — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2020

This is not the first time that the actress Kriti Kharbanda experience such a thing while travelling by Air India. Earlier in 2014, there was a debate between Air India and Kriti over the staff not behaving properly and her luggage getting misplaced.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page