KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty are pair of goofballs in cricketer's birthday wish for the actress | PHOTOS

KL Rahul has wished his rumoured girlfriend, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on the occasion of her birthday on November 5. Rahul is currently in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament. He took time out to share a wish for Athiya on Instagram despite his busy schedule. He shared some unseen photos of them together and wrote a sweet message for her as well. Fans of the rumoured couple have been floored by Rahul's gesture on Athiya's birthday. The comments section was soon flooded with loving messages for the actress and some more birthday wishes from Rahul's fans.

KL Rahul's Instagram post on Athiya's birthday

Even though the rumours of Rahul and Athiya's romance have been a matter of great interest for the fans, they have kept us all speculating about their relationship status. They don't shy away from sharing cute couple moments together on social media and Athiya's birthday was one such moment when we got a glimpse of the quality time they spent together in the past. In a post shared on social media, Athiya and Rahul are seen posing together in candid photographs.

KL Rahul and Athiya's cute moments

In one of the photos, one could see that Rahul is lovingly gazing at Athiya as she smiles at the camera. Both are dressed in winter clothing. In another photo, they try out funky sunglasses at a store and in a third snap, they strike a cute pose together, leaning into one another. Their chemistry is visible in the photos, and even though they might now have publicly admitted to dating each other, the images do tell a story. Captioning the post, Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday to my (clown emoji) you make everything better (sic)." In the comments section, Athiya responded and wrote, "Love you" with a heart-shaped emoji.

Meanwhile, take a look at Athiya and Rahul's cute moments together.

