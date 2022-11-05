Janhvi Kapoor on rumoured boyfriend Orry, says 'he is someone...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR Janhvi Kapoor and Orhan Awatramani

Janhvi Kapoor recently treated fans to enthralling pictures from the beach with her friend Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. He knows how to be in the limelight with his social media presence, appearance at Bollywood parties, dinner outings and more. Orry often made an appearance on Janhvi's Instagram post and the duo seem to be quite close. Earlier, Janhvi had posted pictures from their New York holiday. Not just this, Orry was also present with Jahnvi in Europe when she was shooting for her film 'Bawaal' with Varun Dhawan and he also attended the screening of the actress' recently released 'Mili'.

Now talking about her equation with him, Janhvi revealed that she has known Orry for years and he is fun to be around. The actress told News18, "I have known Orry for years now and he is someone who I not only have so much fun with, but he’s had my back for a long time, and I have had his back. It feels like home when he is around, and I trust him a lot. I think it’s rare to find friends who will stand up for you the way he stands up for his friends. He is a great guy."

Meanwhile, the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood was photographed arriving at the screening of Janhvi Kapoor’s latest release Mili. The young social activist donned tonal casuals, a solid beige T-shirt, off-white cargos and two-toned sneakers to the screening event. He also met Janhvi’s father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor there. ALSO READ: Mili Box Office Collection Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor's film performs better than Double XL but is still POOR!

Janhvi and Orry also attended a Halloween and Diwali party, together.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor's survival thriller, Mili hit the theaters on November 4. It is about a woman trapped inside a freezer fighting for her life. Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor. The film stars Janhvi, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. A remake of the director's own 2019 Malayalam film Helen, the film follows Mili Naudiyal, played by Jahnvi, a nursing graduate who races against time to stay alive after she is stuck in a freezer.

