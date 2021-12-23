Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM SHARMA Kim Sharma, Leander Paes' sweet kiss sure to bring you Christmas cheer; see romantic pic

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are one of the most loved couples of B-town. The couple recently made their relationship official by sharing an adorable picture on social media. Ahead of Christmas on December 25, Kim took to her Instagram stories and shared a mushy picture of the couple. Sharing this picture, Kim wrote, "We don’t need mistletoe."

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM SHARMA Kim Sharma, Leander Paes' sweet kiss sure to bring you Christmas cheer; see romantic pic

In the picture, Leander can be seen kissing Kim on her cheeks while she is clicking a selfie. The whole setting looks magical and stariught out of a fairytale. Adding to the christmas cheer, there are Christmas lights in the background.

This is not the first time that Kim and Leander's romantic picture has become the talk of the town. The couple is often seen in the city while enjoying their coffee dates and evening walks. The lovebirds never shy away from sharing their love filled pictures on their Instagram handles.

On the work front, apart from Mohabbatein, Kim had been a part of a number of projects like-- Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Her last appearance was in 2006 release Zindaggi Rocks also featuring Sushmita Sen.

Also read: Kim Sharma makes relationship with Leander Paes Insta official? See their adorable pic here

Meanwhile, Leander Paes was last seen in a documentary series titled Break Point. A series based on the former Indian doubles tennis players partnership and success of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Break Point was directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Break Point was a seven-part series and it was released on Zee 5.

Also read: Kim Sharma shows off her pole-dancing skills, gets trolled by ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh instead | VIDEO