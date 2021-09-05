Kim Sharma makes relationship with Leander Paes Insta official? See their adorable pic here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KIM SHARMA Kim Sharma, Leander Paes

Kim Sharma has seemingly made her relationship with tennis player Leander Paes official. The actress took to her verified Instagram account and posted a picture of them together. In the adorable photo, Leander looks at the actress lovingly, while Kim smiles ear to ear looking at the camera. While Kim didn't write anything over the photo, she simply posted a 'nazar' amulet emoji followed by some kissing emoticons.

Fans have been showing the picture with much love. While a user wrote, "Stay blessed," another said, "It's official now." A user also called them "Beauty and the champ." Take a look at the picture:

Kim and Leander sparked relationship rumours when a Goa restaurant named Pousada by the Beach shared cosy pictures of the duo. The post shared on the official Instagram handle was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach. @pousadabythebeachgoa (sic)."

Since then they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. time and again, glimpses of them walking hand-in-hand have been shared by various fan pages and have again gone viral on the internet, however, the duo has never spoken about being in a relationship.

Recently they grabbed the limelight when Kim shared a post for Leander on completing 25 years of winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Games. Kim took to her Instagram Stories praised him for the same. "Congratulations on 25 years of your Olympic medal champ Leander Paes #Flyingman," she wrote.

On the work front, apart from Mohabbatein, Kim has been a part of a number of projects like-- Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tom, Dick and Harry, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. Her last appearance was in 2006 release Zindaggi Rocks also featuring Sushmita Sen.