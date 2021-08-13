Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KIMSHARMA/YUVRAJSINGH Kim Sharma shows off her pole-dancing skills, gets trolled by ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh instead | VIDEO

Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma is these days in the limelight for her rumoured relationship with Tennis player Leander Paes. However, apart from this, she manages to grab eyeballs from pictures and videos which she posts on social media. Yet again, a similar incident happened when the actress treated fans with a clip of herself showing off her pole-dancing skills. Kim, who is a fitness freak, loves working out in gym but this time it was a little different as she decided to try the new skill with Sia's track playing in the background. The 41-year-old slides down the pole gracefully wearing a black sports bra, pink shorts and hair tied in a bun. Alongside the video which was shared on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Mid-week spin."

Soon, not just her fans and followers but many friends from the industry slided into the comments section to appreciate her. Her Mohabbatein co-star Preeti Jhangiani wrote, "Wow! Nice!" to which she replied, "Thanks chickie." However, what caught everyone's attention was her ex-boyfriend and cricketer Yuvraj Singh's comment which read, "Wah kya sur hai Kaunsa gana gaa rahin hain madam aap (Wow what a tune! Which song are you singing madam?)."

Meanwhile, her fans even applauded her and wrote great things for her like "wow," "awesome" and "superb." A person wrote, "my heart just skipped a beat,” while another one commented, "watch this on loop all day." See Kim's post here:

Look at the comments:

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Kim Sharma's post

For those unversed, Yuvraj and Kim were in a relationship for over three years but calle dit quit in 2007. These days it is being said that she is dating Leander Paes, while Yuvraj on the other hand is happily married to actress Hazel Keech.

Kim and Leander's relationship rumours sparked when the pictures of the duo from Goa went crazily viral on the Internet. Both of them are every now and then also spotted strolling in the city together.

Kim made her debut in the Bollywood industry in the year 2000 with Mohabbatein which had a stellar cast including names like-- Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Uday Chopra, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty. Apart from this, she has even acted in Fida, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar, Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and others.