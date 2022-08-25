Not Kiara Advani but Lust Stories was first offered to Kriti Sanon. Know why she rejected KJo's film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani

Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor were the latest ones to grace the 'Koffee' couch. The two shared electrifying on-screen chemistry as Kabir and Preeti in 2019's biggest hit, Kabir Singh. Kiara and Shahid gave fans some juicy gossip, funny stories and serious revelations. One of the things that got out in the public domain was that Kiara's role in the 2018 Netflix anthology 'Lust Stories' was earlier offered to Kriti Sanon.

Lust Stories was first offered to Kriti Sanon

Karan Johar directorial 'Lust Stories' had Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Speaking about the film and how it made Kiara stand out as an actor in the series, the filmmaker revealed that he had a hard time finding someone to play the part. He said that he first offered the part to Kriti Sanon but she refused.

Karan said, "I had offered it to Kriti Sanon, the role...and she said that her mom didn't allow her." Karan continued, "I thought everybody's mom would stand in line, not allowing their daughters. It's actually a very empowering story. It's about a woman's right to pleasure. So I met Kiara at Manish Malhotra's house, and I just saw her, I knew her of course, I knew her as Alia Advani then...so I met her and I asked can you come tomorrow and meet me, it's for a short film. She came and she heard it and then she was a little zoned out. "

She said, are you directing it? I said yes. Then she said, yeah! I'm doing it!" ALSO READ: Kiara Advani can replace Karan Johar as 'Koffee With Karan' host, Shahid Kapoor believes

Kiara on doing Lust Stories

Kiara then admitted that she did the movie because of Karan. The actress added, "But I have to say that, of course that was the film, a lot of people noticed me in. But I have to say that when I signed the film, it was only to work with Karan Johar. Obviously like I grew up and I wanted to work with him. But now in retrospect, when I look back, I realize, I don’t mean it was bold, but what a brave topic to kind of, to make a film on and to speak of. Because why shy away from women’s sexuality."

'Lust Stories' was released on Netflix in 2018. The anthology film consists of four short films, each directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints Kiara-Sidharth wedding; Johar wants 'kamaal ke bache' for them

