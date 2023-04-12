Kdrama actress Jung Chae-yul passes away, funeral to be help in private

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kdrama actress Jung Chae Yull passes away

Kdrama actress Jung Chae-yul, who was in the middle of shooting her next South Korean drama, passed away on Tuesday (April 11). Her agency Management S released a statement sharing the news of her death and asked fans to pray for her peace. The reason for her death is unknown. The funeral will be held in private.

Jung Chae-yul's agency's statement read, "Today, we are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Actress Jung Chae Yull has left our side on April 11, 2023. In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family who must have been in greater sadness than anyone else, the funeral will be held quietly in private."

The statement further said, "Please wish for Jung Chae Yull, who had always been earnest in her pursuit of acting, to rest in peace in a warm place. We earnestly request that you refrain from writing speculative articles or spreading rumors."

For the unversed, Jung Chae-yul started her career as a model and appeared on the fashion model survival program 'Devil’s Runway' in 2016. In 2018, she switched to acting with the film 'Deep'. Currently, she was in the middle of shooting the web novel-based drama 'Wedding Impossible.' The cast and crew of the show are in shock. They released a statement saying, "We express our deep condolences. Future filming schedule is under internal discussion."

Jung Chae-yul has also worked in Kdramas Zombie Detective (2022) and I Have Not Done My Best Yet (2022)

Rest in peace Jung Chae-yul!

