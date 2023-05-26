Kartik Aaryan wraps up SatyaPrem Ki Katha shoot, shares emotional post: 'my most favourite..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan wraps up SatyaPrem Ki Katha shoot

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha,' a romantic drama helmed by Sameer Vidhwans. The film, which reunites him with his 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-star Kiara Advani, is a highly anticipated love story. Recently, Kartik Aaryan completed the shooting of the film, which took approximately a year to film. He announced the shoot wrap on social media.

On Thursday, the actor took to his official Instagram account and shared an emotional post. His post featured several pictures from the sets. He also wrote a note, which read, "Sattu, A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions. SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and i hope you’ll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us."

The note further read, "Thanks to my super amazing director @sameervidwans for giving me such a role that i will always cherish and feel proud of Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film @shareenmantri you have given it your all from the first day till the end and thankful to you for thinking of me as Sattu. @kiaraaliaadvani thank you for being on another beautiful journey with me , had a blockbuster time with you yet again @karandontsharma thanx for penning down such a beautiful story and ofcourse sattu n katha. Thank you @arora.kishor sir Thank you @wardakhannadiadwala @kamera002 u made this journey beautiful Had so much fun and learnt so much from the talented @gajrajrao Supriyapathak @anooradha_patel @randeria_siddharth @shikhatalsania @rajpalofficial Can't wait for you all to meet Sattu and his Katha...Just 34 Days more to go #29thJune in Cinemas."

The musical romantic drama film is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures and stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. It also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on June 29, 2023.

