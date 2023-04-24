Kartik Aaryan video calls Kapil Sharma for THIS reason. Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAAYAN, KAPILSHARMA Kartik Aaryan video calls Kapil Sharma for THIS reason

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented performers of his time. With his famous performances, he has built a name for himself and gained great recognition. The actor was most recently seen in Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada, in which he co-starred with Kriti Sanon. He has been making waves since he recently video called Kapil Sharma; you may be wondering why. The reason will leave you ROFLing.

In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sachin Pilgaonkar graced the show along with his wife Supriya and daughter Shriya. On the show, the comedian shared the hilarious incident. He said, "My daughter is 3 now and she thinks the whole world is on TV and everybody knows each other." He added, "One day, my daughter saw Kartik Aaryan's dance video and she asked me 'Papa Kartik dancing, why isn't he coming to our place?' I told her he is busy. Then I texted Kartik to once make her talk to him as she kept demanding. I video-called Kartik and they spoke. Now, she has more demands like this. There is this cartoon character Peppa Pig, now she wants to talk to him. Ginni called her friend and made her talk but now she wants to video call Peppa Pig."

Speaking of The Kapil Sharma Show, it airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 p.m. It is one of the most loved comedy shows in India, and it features Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski.

On the work front, Kartik, who was recently seen in 'Shehzada', will next be seen in 'Satya Prem Ki Katha' alongside Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the third installment of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Kartik also has 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan's untitled next.

