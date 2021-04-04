Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan shares picture in anticipation as he awaits his Covid-19 report

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had tested positive for coronavirus last month, on Sunday shared a picture on his social media, waiting in anticipation for his follow up COVID-19 report. Kartik was tested positive for the virus on March 22. The actor took to his Instagram and shared the news with his fans and followers. He urged his fans to pray for his recovery. The actor wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo". Now, the 'Luka Chuppi' actor is waiting for his next report.

Kartik hopped to photo-sharing platform and shared a picture of him, captioned as, "Waiting for my Report," along with a cat and positive-negative graphic. In the picture Kartik could be seen posing candidly for the camera, looking sideways, at what seemed to be a shoot location.

Along with Kartik the pic also had a small cat candidly looking sideways in a similar fashion to Kartik.

On March 22, Kartik had informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. He shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news.

Also Read: Govinda tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I am under home quarantine'

Recently, Akshay Kumar, Govinda Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others were those who had tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier, actors Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were infected with the virus.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to get infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in the supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' opposite Kiara Advani, and in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka' slated for a Netflix release.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, says will be 'back in action very soon'

(With ANI Inputs)