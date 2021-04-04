Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19, says will be 'back in action very soon'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALEC.7328 Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was busy shooting for his upcoming film Ram Setu, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The actor has isolated himself at home and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay took to his social media handle and updated his fans about the health status. The actor also said that he is under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.

In a tweet, Akshay wrote: "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care." In his tweet, Akshay Kumar added: "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Recently, actress Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her social media the actress informed fans about the development. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

Meanwhile, Akshay has a busy season ahead with multiple releases lined up. He recently finished shooting for his film Atrangi Re, helmed by filmmaker Aanand L Rai, film also features Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Nimrat Kaur. The film is written by Himanshu Sharma and the music is by Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman. The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films. Atrangi Re is slated to release on 6th August 2021.

Aparth from this, scheduled for release over the next months are "Sooryavanshi", "Bell Bottom" and "Prithviraj", while "Bachchan Pandey" and "Ram Setu" are in various stages of production, too.