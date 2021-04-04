Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GOVINDA Govinda tests Covid-19 positive, says 'I am under home quarantine'

After Akshay Kumar, actor Govinda has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine. The actor said he is under able medical guidance. He tested positive on Sunday morning and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. Talking to IANS about his health, the actor said: "I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from Covid-19 a couple of weeks back."

The actor added: "I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care."

Earlier on Sunday, actor Akshay Kumar also updated his fans that he has tested positive for the virus. The actor has isolated himself at home and following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Akshay took to his social media handle and updated his fans about the health status. The actor also said that he is under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care.

In a tweet, Akshay wrote: "I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care." In his tweet, Akshay Kumar added: "I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon."

Recently, actress Alia Bhatt tested positive for COVID-19.