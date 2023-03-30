Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani take pheras in leaked scene from Satyaprem Ki Katha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIKAARYAN Kartik Aaryan & Kiara take pheras in leaked scene

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is all set for a June 29 release. Kartik and Kiara will be reuniting in the film for the second time after their latest venture, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now. a scene from Satyaprem Ki Katha depicting the couple as groom and bride has already been leaked online.

The leaked scene from the film has gone viral on the internet, and it has sparked everyone's excitement about the movie. The short clip depicts Kiara and Kartik as bride and groom in a wedding scene. In white traditional wedding attire, they are seen performing saat-pheras. Fans are intrigued with the film because of the really sorrowful expressions on their faces. Kartik is also seen wiping away his tears.

For the unversed, the film was previously titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Earlier, the director Sameer Vidwans, had released an official statement about the change in the film's title. The director claimed the decision to change the name aims to avoid hurting sentiments. Vidwans had shared the statement on Twitter and Kartik re-tweeted it on his verified Twitter handle.

The statement read: "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey. Sincerely, Sameer Vidwans."

Meanwhile, the film is co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

