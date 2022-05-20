Kartik Aaryan comparing Aishwarya Rai and Ariana Grande in a video goes viral, watch here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BADASS_AISHFAN; INSTA/KARTIK Aishwarya Rai, Kartik Aaryan and Ariana Grande

Kartik Aaryan comparing Aishwarya Rai and Ariana Grande in an old video has gone viral. It happened during the promotions of his latest release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik was speaking with YouTuber and comic artiste Tanmay Bhat when he was shown a picture of Aishwarya Rai with her hair tied up in a high ponytail. Kartik Aaryan, who replaced Akshay Kumar in the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror-comedy, compared the 'Guru' actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande.

Looking at the picture Tanmay said, "Oh right, she does look like Ariana Grande," to which, Kartik replied, "Rather, Ariana looks like Aishwarya Rai."

The video since then has gone viral with a lot people sharing the clip across the platform. People took to the comments section of the video and supported Kartik's line of thought. One social media user wrote, "Totally yes!! And though I like Ariana, she can't be compared to Goddess Aishwarya Rai Bachchan."

Another user shared the clip of the interview and said, "I love how Kartik Aryan said Aishwarya Rai is not looking like Ariana rather Ariana looking like Aishwarya."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is currently at the French Riviera town along with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya, who is a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now, marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Film Festival's red carpet recently where she was seen dressed in a black-floral gown.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a fun-filled family 'masaledar' entertainer. Also starring Tabu it, is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani.

