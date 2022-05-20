Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Kartik Aaryan steals the show just like Akshay Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VANSHDHANWANI Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review and Twitter Reaction: Kartik Aaryan's film has hit theaters and everybody has just one question in mind -- is the sequel better than Akshay Kumar's film? Well, going by early reviews, fans say that Kartik's horror-comedy is equally good as the original. Netizens have also noted that they loved Tabu's performance in the film. This time around too, the film derives its horror and humour from the legend of Manjulika, who has become stronger over time and is back to seek vengeance after being locked for over a decade.

Talking about Kartik's performance in the film, the actor steals the show just like Akshay Kumar. He is comfortable when reciting funny punchlines and looks spectacular when acting in horror scenes. Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review and Twitter Reaction here:

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film is a fun-filled family 'masaledar' entertainer, with a heavy dose of comedy and a little splash of horror. Tabu's charm will continue to haunt you throughout Anees Bazmee's film and Rajpal Yadav will leave you with some memorable catchphrases.

Read review of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 here.

The film, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to the hit 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' which was filmed by Priyadarshan, and was itself a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has been directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series with Murad Khetani. The film is set to bow in theatres on May 20.