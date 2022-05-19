Aishwarya Rai reigns in sequin pink gown as she poses with Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya at Cannes | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHWARYARAI.MYANMAR.FAN Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and Aradhya

Aishwarya Rai reigns in a sequin pink-hued gown as she joins Bollywood celebs at Cannes 2022. After startling one and all in her Dolce and Gabbana black gown, the actress slipped into a sequin pink gown. Over the body-hugging gown, she wore a pink satin cape and looked absolutely royalty. Standing beside the actress were her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The trio made for a perfect family photo.

Not just her outfit, but Aishwarya made sure to add some sparkle to her makeup as well. Painting her lips in the shades of pink, she went for shimmery eye makeup in matching colours. She looked stunning, to say the least. In contrast to her, Abhishek went for a classic look. He wore a black tuxedo over a white shirt and flaunted a salt and pepper look. Aaradhya, on the other, looked adorable in a red frock. Take a look at the perfect family photo of Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya:

Meanwhile, on Day 2 of the film festival, Bollywood's biggest star, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, turned heads in two different yet majestic looks.

Earlier on Wednesday, Aishwarya's first look at the festival had been unveiled and it was a head-to-toe pink attire. The actress wore a pink Valentino pantsuit for the first look and exuded charm.

Later, for the second look, Aish walked the red carpet in a stunning black gown with embellished flower sleeves for the second look. The 48-year-old star opted for defined brows, smokey eyes and pink lipstick. Her look had minimal accessories including cascading earrings and statement rings.

For the unversed, Aishwarya has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years now. Every time she has managed to impress fashion critics and the audience. This year, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are also present at the French Riviera.