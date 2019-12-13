Kareena, Sharmila Tagore hope paps will spare Taimur when Virushka have a child

Sharmila Tagore said she hopes paps will neglect Taimur when Virat and Anushka have a child

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's son is media darling, the kid is clicked by paparazzi the moment he steps out of the house. Taimur's pictures go viral on the internet in no time and he actually enjoys social media fan base that can give tough competition to many stars. The constant media attention for Taimur has kept his family worried that it could have a wrong impact on the kid's mind. Saif and Kareena fear that the media intrusion in Taimur's life could impact him when he grows up.

Kareena Kapoor recently hosted mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her chat show and duo spilled the beans on many things. Replying to Kareena Kapoor's question on media influence in Tamur's life, Sharmila Tagore said while it's still fine when Taimur has little idea about things and he hardly understands the media attention around him things could affect him as he grows up.

Sharmila said, "Later on when he is grown-up enough to really access social media, he will be bombarded by so much information. But, I feel what the media does is it builds you up and then suddenly dumps you. Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka will have a child and Taimur might be neglected.” Replying to her mother in law's statement Kareena Kapoor said I hope so.

The Pataudi’s recently celebrated Sharmila Tagore’s birthday with a Lion safari at the Ranthambore National Park. Saif, Kareena along with Soha and Kunal Kemmu celebrated the day together. Soha and Kunal kept us updated by posting pictures from the family get together.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News