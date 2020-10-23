Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her 'darling' Malaika Arora on birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORKHAN Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes her best friend Malaika Arora on her birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Friday wished her best friend Malaika Arora on her birthday. Malaika turned 47 today and on this occasion, she has been receiving love and warm wishes from her friends, fan and followers on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a throwback photo with her best friend in which one can see the two ladies posing together. Kareena could be seen in a gold sequin dress while Malaika is slaying in her black outfit. Dropping heart emojis, Kareena penned a heartfelt wish for Malaika, saying "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever. I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial"

Replying to the post, Shaira Ahmed Khan, wrote, "Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial."

On her Instagram story, Kareena also posted a photo of Malaika with Saif Ali Khan and wished her. She wrote "Happy Birthday BFF."



Kareena and Malaika share a great bond of friendship and often when they get together with their girl gang.

Sharing Malaika's close-up picture, sister Amrita Arora also penned a heartfelt note for her. "Yo mimi @malaikaaroraofficial it’s time to get ok ,or I’m coming for ya Love you! Happppy birthday," Amrita wrote. With laughing emojis, Malaika replied "Yoooooooooo" on Amrita's post.

Manish Malhotra also wished Malaika on the same post, wherein in the comment section, he said "@malaikaaroraofficial happy birthday stay the gorgeous girl you are always."

