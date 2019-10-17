Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
  Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's anniversary celebrations include heart-shaped cake, wine and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s anniversary celebrations include heart-shaped cake, wine and Taimur

Inside pictures from their lovely evening with close friends and family have taken over the internet.

New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 10:58 IST
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s anniversary celebration photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple, who got hitched on October 16 in 2012, had a small celebration with their near-and-dear-ones and shared pictures on social media. 

Kareena Kapoor’s fan page shared a bunch of pictures in which the adorable couple can be seen cutting a heart-shaped cake. In the photo, Kareena is seen with Saif who is holding their son Taimur and the three of them gear to cut the cake. 

In another photo, Saifeena can be seen posing with the cake. Sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a selfie with Bebo from the celebrations.

Saif and Kareena are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Even though they have a 11-year age difference, the duo handles their relationship with perfection. It won’t be wrong to say that they are couple goals.

While they love everything about each other, there are also things that irritates them. 

Recently, Kareena graced the chat show called The Love Laugh Live Show where she revealed what she thinks is husband Saif’s most irritating habit. She said, “His first instant reaction to anything is ‘No’. I’m like ‘Saif, what do you want to do? Should we like, try and step out?’. His reaction is, ‘No’. ‘Can I like reupholster the sofa’. ‘No’. And then suddenly three hours later he messages me and say ‘Yeah, I think you should reupholster the sofa.’ So I’m like ‘when I’m telling you why do you always say no’. I think that’s just like a thing.”

20 untold stories of 'Bebo' Kareena Kapoor Khan

Also read:

Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls her pregnancy days as she poses with mommy-to-be Kalki Koechlin (Video)

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's picture highlighting their 'killer jawline' will make your day

 

