Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's killer jawline picture will make your day

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's killer jawline picture will make your day

Shilpa Shetty recently graced Kareena Kapoor's show What Women Want after which the two actresses posed for the camera.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2019 12:21 IST
Representative News Image

Kareena Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's 'sarcasm, killer jawline' picture

Actress-entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a stunning photograph of herself along with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and said that some girls are made of "Sarcasm, sunshine and a killer jawline". Shilpa took to Instagram on Monday to post the photograph. In the image, the two gorgeous actresses are seen smiling at the camera.

Captioning the picture, Shilpa wrote, "Not all girls are made of sugar, spice, and everything nice... some girls are made of sarcasm, sunshine and a killer jawline! @therealkareenakapoor #Girlpower #candid #conversation #friends #girlboss #chat #stayhappy #funtimes #goodvibes #gratitude #positivevibes #blessed."

Shilpa was a guest on the second season of Kareena's radio show What Women Want. On the acting front, Kareena will next be seen in "'Good Newwz". It also stars Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Akshay Kumar.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIndian cricketer Irfan Pathan turns actor Next Story  