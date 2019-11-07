Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her girl squad Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora for the perfect photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor Khan reunites with her girl squad Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor shares the closest bond with Malaika and Amrita Arora other than her sister Karisma Kapoor. The four divas frequently get together and treat their fans with the most sizzling bunch of pictures. On Wednesday night, Amrita Arora shared another photo in which the divas looked stunning.

Amrita posted the picture on social media, “The og,s ..... @malaikaaroraofficial @mallika_bhat miss you Lolo.” In the photo, Kareena, Malaika, Amrita are seen posing for a selfie with another friend Mallika Bhatt. Amrita also mentioned that they missed Lolo aka Karisma Kapoor at their get together.

Within a few hours, the picture went viral on the internet. Malaika shared the same photo on her social media as well. Maria Goretti reacted to her post and said, “Anu you are soooooooo lovely ...” On the other hand, fans also dropped many compliments for the beautiful ladies, but they also wanted to see Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the frame.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor and her girls' squad had a blasting time at Malaika Arora’s birthday party. Flaunting shimmery dresses, the divas danced and got clicked endlessly. Check out some picture here-

Recently Malaika appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha where she got candid about the girl gang. She revealed that loves to hang out with them without any make-up or stress. She also gave full marks to Kareena for her dancing skills but gave a zero to sister Amrita for makeup. However, she added that Amrita has improved a lot after her makeup tutorial sessions.

