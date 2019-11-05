Beach nuptials and Elli Saab Gown: Malaika Arora’s dream wedding with Arjun Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Malaika Arora reveals about her dream wedding with Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s wedding rumours keep surfacing the internet. While fans want to know when will the two stars gets h9itched, the duo has always maintained silence on their relationship and where is it going. Recently, when Malaika appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, she revealed about her dream wedding with the Panipat actor and also told what she would like to where for her special day.

Malaika Arora revealed that she is all about white wedding and would love to get hitched on a beach. Also, the diva wants to wear a Elli Saab gown while she walk the aisle and say her vows. She said, “I’m all about the white wedding and always have liked the concept of bridesmaids. They would be my closest girls, my girl gang.”

When quizzed about her beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika revealed that the actor thinks sh doesn’t take good pictures of him while he takes the best pictures of her. She said, “He(Arjun) thinks I do a crappy job of taking his pictures. He clicks better pictures of me, so the pictures I take, fail in comparison.”

While the rumours about their relationship were all over the internet, Arjun and Malaika decided to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. Then on Arjun’s birthday this year, they came out in the open as Malaika shared a mushy picture of the two. Talking about opening out, Arjun earlier told Filmfare, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that.”

Also read: Panipat trailer: Presenting Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowariker's period war drama

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page