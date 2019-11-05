Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
  Panipat trailer: Presenting Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowariker's period war drama

Arjun Kapoor shared Panipat trailer on Twitter with a caption that read, "Presenting the #PanipatTrailer - The Battle That Changed History. Releasing Dec 6". The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

November 05, 2019
After unveiling the looks of the film's lead actors Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat is out now. Sanjay Dutt plays Ahmad Shah Abdali, the king of Afghanistan, who fought against the Marathas in the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun Kapoor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film, who was the commander-in-chief of the Maratha army in the epic battle. Kriti Sanon plays Parvato Bai, wife of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Parvatibai was among the many female members of the Peshwa contingent who travelled to Panipat on the eve of the disastrous battle. 

Arjun Kapoor shared Panipat trailer on Twitter with a caption that read, "Presenting the #PanipatTrailer - The Battle That Changed History. Releasing Dec 6".

Watch Panipat trailer here

Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat which took place on 14 January 1761 between a northern force of the Maratha Empire and invading forces of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali.

The film is written by Gowariker himself and Aditya Rawal. The movie has been shot by C.K. Muraleedharan and its music has been provided by Ajay-Atul. Besides Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film also stars Zeenat Aman, Mir Sarwar, Nawab Shah among others.

Panipat releases on December 6. The film will face the box office battle with Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's comedy-drama Pati Patni aur Woh.

