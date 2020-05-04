Karan Johar clears air about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra pay cuts

Filmmaker Karan Johar has quashed reports that the team of his upsoming production "Brahmastra" has to take pay cuts amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He has requested everyone to wait for an official announcement rather than jump to conclusions based on rumours. Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor star in the ambitious Ayan Mukerji-directed superhero adventure, which has been billed as the first part in a trilogy. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

There were reports stating that as a measure to keep the film commercially viable, the entire cast has volunteered pay cuts. Rumours suggested that Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan came forward for a pay cut. Johar took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Brahmastra

"My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse," the filmmaker tweeted.

"Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request," he added.

My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

Brahmastra: Part One" is set to release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, and is produced by Dharma Productions in association with Fox Star Studios.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage