Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ COMEDIAN.SUNIL Kapil Sharma has sweet birthday wish for Sunil Grover

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma has a sweet birthday message for former colleague Sunil Grover. "Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji stay happy n healthy always, lots of love always," Kapil tweeted on Monday. Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were in news in 2017 for the mid-air fight. The duo worked together on The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil.

Happy bday @WhoSunilGrover paji 🤗 stay happy n healthy always 🙏 lots of love always 🎂 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 3, 2020

Two years later, Kapil had even opened up about it.

"I like Sunil a lot...There was just a misunderstanding between us. Someone asked me that why I am not taking him in show and in a fit of rage I wrote on Twitter that I was ready to take him, it's he who doesn't want to come back on the show," Kapil had said during an appearance on a 2019 show.

"I have learned a lot from that incident. If we have a misunderstanding, we should not share it on social media. If you are mad at somebody, just pick up the phone and message. Also this new trend of wishing birthday on Twitter is strange. If you don't do it, people think they do not get along well," he had mentioned.

The comedian called Sunil a “fine actor” and said that he may plan something with him in the future. Talking about his rapport with Sunil, Kapil told Bombay Times in an interview, “Sunil paaji se mulakaat hoti rehti hai. (We meet occasionally). We recently met at Gurdas Mann’s son’s wedding in Punjab, and then, at another wedding in Delhi. Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”

Kapil also said that when the two are together, they don’t have to work too hard as they know each other well. “I keep thinking that my current show is going on well, toh shayad kuch doosre platforms ke liye Sunil paaji ko leke kuch plan karu…aise ideas dimaag mein daudte rehte hai (I might plan something with Sunil on other platforms, I keep getting these ideas).”

In another post, Kapil Sharma shared some throwback pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Meanwhile, Kapil has resumed shooting for his popular comedy show after spending 125 days at home owing to the lockdown.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage