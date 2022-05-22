Kanika Kapoor dances to Baby Doll with husband Gautam Hathiramani; lock lips at post-wedding bash

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANIKA KAPOOR FAN CLUB Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani

Highlights Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor and her husband got married in London on May 20

They were seen dancing to her song Baby Doll in videos from a post-wedding party

Kanika Kapoor grooved to her popular song Baby Doll with husband Gautam Hathiramani at post-wedding party. The singer, who tied the knot with the businessman in London, reportedly held a reception party for her family and close friends. At a party, newly weds danced their hearts out and also had a cute PDA moment. Several photos and video from the bash has gone viral on social media.

Kanika Kapoor-Gautam Hathiramani's post-wedding video

In the video, Kanika and Gautam could be seen grooving to Baby Doll song as they indulge in some PDA by locking lips at the post-wedding ceremony. For the outing, the singer looked beautiful in a shimmery red one-shoulder dress, while Gautam opted for a blue-coloured shirt paired with black pants. At one point, their friends carried them on their shoulders and Kanika did not shy away from expressing herself as she gave her husband a kiss. Take a look

Also read: Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor marries in London for the second time, INSIDE pics go viral

Kanika Kapoor-Gautam Hathiramani's wedding

On May 20, playback singer Kanika Kapoor married the London-based businessman. For the special day, she opted for a peach coloured heavy embroidery lehenga, while her husband Gautam complemented her in a white sherwani and pagdi. To complete her wedding look, Kanika's wore a choker necklace, mangtika, and bangles. Taking to her Instagram, Kanika dropped the wedding pictures and wrote, "And I said YES. Fairy tales can happen to you, just never stop believing in them. Dream because one day those dreams do come true. I found my prince, I found my co-star.

So grateful to the universe in making us meet."

"Excited to start our journey together; to grow old with you, to love you and learn with you. But most important to laugh with you. Thank you for making me smile every day. My best friend, my partner and my hero," she added.

Kanika and Gautam's pre-wedding festivities comprised of a grand Haldi function followed by a Mehendi ceremony. It was an intimate affair that was attended by close friends and family. The couple looked blissed out surrounded by their loved ones. Singer Kanika Kapoor is a happy bride-to-be at Mehendi ceremony ahead of second wedding; see pics

For the unversed, this is the second marriage for the singer. She was previously married to businessman Raj Chandok and they have three kids together.