Singer Kanika Kapoor is a happy bride-to-be at Mehendi ceremony ahead of second wedding; see pics

Kanika Kapoor pre-wedding bash begins

Singer Kanika Kapoor who has given Bollywood some of the most remarkable tracks including 'Baby Doll', Desi Look and Oo Bolega from Pushpa is all set to tie the knot with a London-based NRI businessman named Gautam on May 20. The pre-wedding festivities have already kickstarted in London with a grand Haldi function followed by a Mehendi ceremony. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a few glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony. It was an intimate affair that was attended by close friends and family.

The pictures from the celebrations indeed scream happiness. Kanika looked every-inch gorgeous in a pastel green lehenga. The pictures also speak high about the royal decor. Gautam complimented her in a beige-golden kurta set. Kanika kept her makeup dewy and went for heavy jewellery.

Her wedding festivities kickstarted with 'shagun ki haldi.' The pictures were shared by her fanclubs on social media platforms. She chose to wear a ivory-colored ruffle pleated lehenga choli for the bash. In the pictures, she can be seen having a good time with her family and friends as they smear the bride and the groom with Haldi.

For the unversed, Kanika was previously married to NRI businessman Raj Chandok at the age of 18. He was also based in London. Kanika and Raj got divorced in 2012. Kanika has three kids, Aayana, Samara, and Yuvraaj with Raj. She is a single mother.