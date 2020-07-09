Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL Kajol reveals why she can never be diplomatic with throwback photo

On Wednesday, Bollywood diva Kajol was in the mood for a confession. She took to social media and declared she is not at all diplomatic. The actress also explained why she feels this way: She said her expressions reveal the actual state of her mind! Kajol added that she has always been like this. "When I thought I was being diplomatic but my face said it all...Still the same ...#MeWhenI #NotChanged," Kajol tweeted on Wednesday along with a throwback photo from her younger days.

Reacting to her tweet, fans showered the actress with love. "Yes as always your face and smile says it all," commented a user. "Respected Kajol mam, you are a true definition of beauty with simplicity. Keep shining, god bless you," shared a fan. "Well u were certainly not diplomatic ..but currently u are for sure.. for not uttering even a single word in support of CBI inquiry for sushant's case.. it's so sad," said a user.

Kajol keeps the fans entertained by sharing memes and jokes about herself on social media. During the lockdown, she has been very active on Instagram and also interacted with her fans on Twitter. In another funny post, Kajol wrote, "You know I’m not listening to you, right? I’m thinking of a fabulous reply right now" She shared a beautiful photos of herself alongside the caption.

Kajol has been spending her lockdown with kids Nysa and Yug and husband Ajay Devgn. A while back, the Golmaal actor took to Instagram to troll wife Kajol and gave netizens a good laugh. He shared a black and white picture with the actress and linked their 22 years of relationship with coronavirus lockdown. He said, “Feels like it’s been twenty-two years since the lockdown began. #FridayFlashback".

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Om Raut’s ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The movie received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. It also did record business at the box-office. She was also seen in a short film named Devi.

