'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' actress Rajeeta Kochhar dies at 70; last rites to be held today

Veteran actress Rajeeta Kochhar, best known for her performance in TV shows “Hatim” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii”, has died following kidney failure and cardiac arrest at a hospital here, her niece Nupur Kampani said. She was 70. Kochhar was admitted to Zen Multi Speciality Hospital in Chembur on December 20 after her sugar levels shot up. Actress' last rites will be held on Sunday after her daughter arrives from the UK.

“We had admitted her to the hospital on Tuesday after her sugar (level) went up and her heartbeat was low. She was in the ICU. She was getting stable but then all her parameters failed and she passed away on Friday morning at 10.26 am at the hospital due to kidney failure and cardiac arrest,” Kampani told PTI.

She added the actor had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was on a break since then.

Kochhar is survived by her husband Rajesh Kochhar and daughter Kapisha. Her last rites will be held on December 25 at 11.30 am at a crematorium in Chembur after her daughter’s arrival from the UK. A prayer meet will be organised on Monday, December 26.

Rajeeta had also worked in films like Piya Ka Ghar and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

