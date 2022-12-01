Jungkook's photos smoking cigarette go viral? Fans confuse Japanese actor Kamenashi Kazuya with BTS singer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JUNGKOOK97K Jungkook's photos of smoking cigarettes go viral

Jungkook recently returned from Qatar after giving a powerful performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The BTS singer performed on the recently released song 'Dreamers' and left the fans mesmerized with his soothing vocals and dynamic dance moves. While the music video and audio have been making new records every day, Jungkook is ruling the trends for another reason. An alleged photo of the 'Euphoria' singer has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen smoking a cigarette in the public on the street. As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, fans were shocked but refused to believe that it is Jungkook. Now, it has been revealed that the pictures are actually of Japanese actor and singer Kamenashi Kazuya from 2016.

In the viral photos, a man can be seen dressed in black winter clothes, wearing a cap and sunglasses and smoking a cigarette. At first, it appears that the man is Jungkook because of the slight similarity in his facial features with Kamenashi Kazuya. However, the reality is that the pictures were taken when Kazuya was shooting for a film in 2016.

Have a look at the viral pictures here-

While there is nothing common between Jungkook and Kazuya, a little confusion stirred a storm on the internet. Kamenashi Kazuya is a member of the Jpop group KAT-TUN and has featured in many movies and shows. He is in his thirties and has been in showbiz for more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook has been riding high on success. After becoming the first Korean artist to perform at the FIFA World Cup, the singer is now the Most Streamed K-Pop Soloist on Spotify in 2022. He started his solo journey by releasing his webtoon OST 'Stay Alive' in February this year. He is the first K-pop soloist in history to achieve such a feat with just two songs- Stay Alive and Euphoria.

On a related note, all the BTS members are getting ready to enlist in the South Korean military after completing their professional commitments. Starting with Jin, the members will begin the process and leave for the service. They will come together as a band in 2025.

