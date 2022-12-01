BTS Monuments Beyond the Star: Watch unseen stories of Jin, Suga, JHope, RM, Jimin, V & Jungkook

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS

BTS Monuments Beyond the Star: K-pop super BTS which comprises of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are all set to give their fans a treat. They will be seen sharing their candid moments, untold stories and what went behind the success of the band since its debut in 2003. The announcement was made on Wednesday with a teaser trailer on Disney+ Hotstar's social media accounts. However, no release date has been confirmed yet. It will debut on the streaming platform in 2023.

The seven-member band said in the trailer that viewers can expect to hear frank "stories of our growth from our debut to today," as well as never-before-seen footage. "We invite you all to the stories of our blood, sweat, and tears," RM stated, referring to a song from the South Korean boy band's second studio album.

"I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen," added JungKook. Watch BTS Monuments Beyond the Star video here:

The announcement of the impending docuseries comes while the ensemble focuses on their individual pursuits. BTS announced earlier this year that they would be taking a sabbatical to focus on their individual professions while underlining that this would not be a permanent arrangement. They've certainly delivered on their promise, as the band continues to push group content, such as the upcoming series, while still pursuing lucrative solo pursuits.

The group is also subject to mandatory military duty in South Korea, which is slated to last until 2025. Jin will reportedly be the first in line for service because he is the eldest member of the group. In October, the singer collaborated with Coldplay on his new solo track "The Astronaut," while J-Hope released his first official solo album, "Jack in the Box," and headlined Lollapalooza in July. Jung Kook performed in the World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar, and RM is preparing to release his debut solo album, "Indigo," this Friday, December 2.

