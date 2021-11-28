Jass Manak sings 'Tenu Lehenga' at 4000 ft up in the air on flight along with passengers, watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JASS MANAK Jass Manak

Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Singer Jass Manak surprised his fans on a flight as he sang his popular song 'Tenu Lehenga' along with the passengers. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Jass can be seen crooning to his hit song at 4000 ft up in the air. The video was also shared by the singer on his verified Instagram account. "4000 ft up in the air 24/7 entertainment ...thanku love u guys," he captioned the clip.

Jass' video has left netizens super impressed. "Awww amazing," singer Zara Khan commented. "How sweet. Passengers look so happy," a fan commented. Watch the video here!

Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. The song set against the backdrop of a wedding features John Abraham in a double role shaking a leg with Divya Khosla Kumar. The original track that was composed and penned by Jass Manak came out 2 years back. It amassed a whooping 1.4 billion views on YouTube making it one of the most loved Punjabi tracks. The original song featured Bigg Boss 13 fame, Mahira Sharma.

Watch the original 'Tenu Lehenga by Jass Manak featuring Mahira Sharma:

The new version has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in association with Jass Manak, with the latter making an appearance in the song as well. Tanishk also doubles as a lyricist for the song having penned the additional lyrics.

'Satyamev Jayate 2' directed by Milan Milap Zaveri is a sequel to the 2018 vigilante action film 'Satyamev Jayate' and stars John Abraham in his fight against systematic corruption. The film was released in theaters on November 25.